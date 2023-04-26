 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artificial Intelligence could spell the end of big business

Tyler Cowen
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Today more Americans work for big companies than for small ones. But AI could change that given how leading companies in the field like Midjourney having just 11 and OpenAI just 375 full time employees

In the not-too-distant future, big business may become more mysterious to many Americans. It is yet another unexpected consequence of the rise of AI. (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Big business has been a fixture of American life since the late 19th century, and today more Americans work for big companies than for small ones. That could be about to change — in part because of the rise of artificial intelligence.

Consider the most prestigious service that generates images using AI, a company called Midjourney. It has a total of 11 full-time employees. Perhaps more are on the way, but that is remarkably few workers for a company that is becoming widely known in its field.

Part of the trick, of course, is that a lot of the work is done by computers and artificial intelligence. I don’t think this will lead to mass unemployment, because history shows that workers have typically managed to move from automating sectors into new and growing ones. But if some of the new job-creating sectors are personal services such as elder care, those jobs are typically in smaller and more local firms. That means fewer Americans working for big business.

Or consider ChatGPT, which has been described as the most rapidly growing consumer technology product in history. It is produced by OpenAI, headquartered in San Francisco. By one recent estimate the company has about 375 employees. By contrast, Meta, even after some layoffs, currently has more than 60,000.