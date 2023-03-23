 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Argentina's inflation problem stumped ChatGPT

Eduardo Porter
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

ChatGPT-4’s answers to the how-do-we-fix-Argentina's-inflation question seemed no better than those of the many humans who have given it a shot and failed

GPT-4 understands the problem has political roots: weak institutions, outsized influence of interest groups, resistance to austerity measures and political polarisation.

Alas, GPT-4 can’t fix the Argentine economy.

It was worth a try. Nobody in Argentina seems to be able to do it. It has fallen into disarray so many times that despair has become indifference. Even the jokes are drying up. (ChatGPT offered this one: Why do Argentine economists make the best magicians? Because they can make your money disappear.)

To be fair, this is (probably) only the first time this century that inflation in Argentina has hit triple digits. It is far from the 1980s price increases in the several-thousand-percent range. Still, the country is on its 22nd bailout from the International Monetary Fund, and the peso is worth half what it was a year ago.

What’s more, policymakers in Buenos Aires somehow pulled off this train wreck despite robust demand for Argentina’s commodities, not an easy feat.