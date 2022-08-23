HomeNewsOpinion

A large chunk of RBI's forex reserves is funded by less durable flows

Ananth Narayan   •

The build-up in reversible flows over the past few years suggests a possible vulnerability in our currency market positioning, which merits monitoring 

Any initiation of INR settlement of our trade with Russia can significantly reduce our hard currency outflows
In recent times, there has been some debate around the extent of External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) raised by Indian borrowers that are ‘unhedged’, i.e., where the borrower has left the currency risk open. Beyond just ECBs, the larger question is whether there is any pent-up complacency or vulnerability in the overall market positioning that could give rise to one-sided currency flows depending on the unfolding news and sentiment. One way to gauge the direction and possible extent of such positioning would...

