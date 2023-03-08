HomeNewsOpinion

Are rising rates putting realty investors on the back foot?

Vatsala Kamat   •

Past real estate cycles have shown weak correlation of mortgage rates to property rates and cycles, but rates do impact valuations

Representative image
Highlights Listed property firms posted robust residential sales in Q3FY2023   New launches are increasing; inventory levels are down  Mortgage rates have risen by 200-225 bps in 12 months  Cost of construction and land is rising  Residential unit sale prices are up by 6-8 per cent since a year ago  Such factors could moderate home sales Ironically, at a time when the residential property market is buzzing with activity and developers are having a good sales run, the Nifty Realty Index is trending lower. Since January, this...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers