English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Themes That Will Make Money In Samvat 2079 | HDFC AMC, Clean Science In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Are our securities laws enough to deal with accounting and financial frauds?

    CG Power case raises questions whether the elaborate checks and balances of independent directors, auditors, Audit Committees, etc. can prevent a company from being stripped and shareholder wealth destroyed before it is too late

    Jayant Thakur
    October 20, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
    Are our securities laws enough to deal with accounting and financial frauds?

    Promoters and officers stealing from the companies they control/manage is as old as the concept of corporate agency itself

    SEBI has passed an order, running into 248 pages, levying stiff penalties on certain promoter entities, directors, etc. of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited. The case, first detected in 2019, about purported massive understatement of assets/liabilities and other alleged irregularities in CG Power, was comparable with that of Satyam. In both cases, the impression that is being made is that either the Board, the auditors and the various checks and balances laid down in law by SEBI failed or...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers