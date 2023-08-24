English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Are hedge fund pioneers facing the end of a golden era?

    The multi-manager model has generated years of exceptional returns, even after fees. But rising interest rates and an expensive battle for talent are taking their toll

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 24, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Are hedge fund pioneers facing the end of a golden era?

    Business

    Harriet Agnew in London and Ortenca Aliaj in New York As an undergraduate at Harvard University, Ken Griffin had a satellite dish installed on the roof of his dorm room so he could trade convertible bonds, laying the foundations for the launch of his Citadel hedge fund in 1990. But it wasn’t until the high-profile collapse of hedge fund Long Term Capital Management at the end of that decade that he realised Citadel’s potential, Griffin recalls in an interview. As the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Chandrayaan-3: A Make in India success story

      Aug 23, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama August 24 edition: India makes speedy progress in the lunar race, FMCG wears a dull outlook, film stars ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers