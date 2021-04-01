Are elections in Kerala becoming all about Pinarayi Vijayan?

Would it be too simplistic to define the 2021 elections for the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly as a referendum on Pinarayi Vijayan? A simplistic answer would be an emphatic ‘No’.

How could Kerala, especially its people for whom almost all aspects of public life are politicised, fall prey to something as hegemonic as that? Given the vibrancy of the state’s democratic values and going by the issues that get analysed and debated during the election period, it’s hard to fathom that Kerala would reduce it to George Bush’s 2001 binary of ‘with us or against us’.

Nevertheless there are some issues that need to be addressed, that go beyond an outright ‘No’.

CM At The Centre

Let’s consider some aspects that are beginning to define the polls. Most of the allegations brought up by Opposition have targeted the Chief Minister, except those that led to the resignation of three Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministers — EP Jayarajan, AK Saseendran and Thomas Chandy. From a string of custodial deaths to quite a few policy decisions which the state government was forced to beat a hasty retreat, they all put the spotlight on the Chief Minister. This was also seen in the case regarding the entry of women into the temple in Sabarimala.

Things took a turn for the worse in July with the gold smuggling case and the central agencies started probing hawala transactions and foreign exchange rule violations — all leading to kickbacks for top government officers and elected representatives, apart from possible terror links. Invariably, the trail of at least a couple of these investigations by way of affidavits and allegations appear to point at Vijayan.

Captain Vijayan

Meanwhile, Vijayan became the ‘Captain’ after a narrative was built around him by his comrades including, no surprise here, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Thus, an image of Pinarayi Vijayan as the ‘captain’ was being reinforced in the minds of the people. The PR firm engaged by the LDF went all out to portray him in this larger than life persona.

The character traits attributed to him exemplified benevolence, caring, compassionate, empathetic and kind-hearted. Yet when the public is threatened by natural calamities, epidemics and attacks from the Centre that has an axe to grind against Kerala for not allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to flourish, Vijayan dons the cape of the Captain who keeps taking his people to the shores of safety.

Backlash

The down side of this image-building endeavour is slowly becoming evident. There are five CPI(M) heavyweights, all ministers in the present government, who are not contesting this election: G Sudhakaran (Public Works), Thomas Isaac (Finance), EP Jayarajan (Industries), AK Balan (Law) and C Raveendranath (Education). Their absence is sure to create rumblings within the party, especially among their followers. Then there are the 33 sitting MLAs who were dropped. It is no big secret that the decision had a Vijayan footprint on it. Finally, there are the many true-to-the-core communists who still believe in communism, and have built the party — they have been mute spectators to the corporatisation of the CPI(M) and may voice their resentment now.

Hence, when top leaders of the party are seen going out on a limb to reiterate that the Chief Minister is not above the party and that it is not a one-man show, it is as much an attempt to counter the Opposition’s charges of the autocratic tendencies of the LDF government, as it is to quell rebellion within the party’s rank and file. Thus we have the LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan chalking up Vijayan’s public acceptance against being the LDF Chief Minister and not a personal endorsement. Vijayaraghavan himself says that he has always warned the party against putting individuals above it.

Image Trap

Meanwhile, Congress leaders AK Antony, Oommen Chandy and KC Venugopal have joined Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and upped the ante against Vijayan, painting a bleak picture of what awaits Kerala if he gets another five-year term.

It was always going to be a tough act for Vijayan to match the popularity of Left leader and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, known for being a mass leader, or match Chandy who with his mass contact programmes and natural acceptance among the public set the bar really high. However, Vijayan, ever since he came to power in 2016, has carefully crafted an image, including that of the ‘Captain’, which is presented as an answer to many of his naysayers. He has erred many times during these five years, and it’s this image that has saved the day for him — at least till now.

So, while this election might not be a referendum, it is clear that in recent memory there has been no Chief Minister who has generated such strong feelings among the electorate.

Those who favour Vijayan’s style of governance and those who oppose it cut across party lines. It has to be seen whether they will also vote accordingly.