Apple’s first stores in India signal a new bonhomie

Sundeep Khanna
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

With $5 billion of iPhone exports out of India, expected to go up to 25 percent of Apple’s entire production line of the smartphone by 2025, India has finally hit the sweet spot in the supply chain of the world’s most valuable company

Apple phone sales in the country are estimated to have touched $74 billion last year. And, if it wants to up its comparatively modest revenues in India, it needs a direct presence in the country.

Apple Inc has 300 stores in the US and Canada. Its 2022 sales in the Americas were $169.6 billion. In China, it has 50 stores. Sales in the country are estimated to have touched $74 billion last year. Ergo, if it wants to up its comparatively modest revenues in India, it needs a direct presence in the country. Which explains the two stores it is opening this week in Mumbai and Delhi, its first ever in the country.

So, what if it comes 22 years after its first store opened in the US and 15 years after the first one in China which coincided with the Beijing Olympics. That year, Apple’s total revenue was $37.4 billion. Today it is a $394.3 billion giant, with China alone contributing $74.2 billion. Set against that, sales in India do look puny. Setting up stores earlier might have helped, but Indian regulations related to sourcing by single-brand foreign firms came in the way. The reliance on third-party resellers and distributors clearly didn’t work too well.

But here's the thing. When MNCs sniff a market opportunity, they wrap their strategy around regulation. Apple now needs India more than ever before, both as a business destination and as a production base, a part of the China Plus 1 strategy that many global corporations are now pursuing in an effort to spread risk more evenly.

