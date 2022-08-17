English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Anshu Jain, banker, 1963—2022

    He spearheaded Deutsche Bank’s attempt to conquer Wall Street and was known for his hard-charging style

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 17, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Anshu Jain, banker, 1963—2022

    Jain dealt with his illness as he did all the professional challenges he had faced in his career: by analysing the problem, trying to fix it and then looking forward

    Olaf Storbeck When Anshu Jain hired a former Deutsche Bank employee at Cantor Fitzgerald in 2018, his bitterness about his former employer briefly flared up. “Let’s sit down and talk for 15 minutes about our time at Deutsche,” he told his new colleague. “Then don’t mention this topic ever again.” Jain, who died this month at the age of 59 from cancer, for two decades was a towering figure at Germany’s largest lender, rising through the ranks to become its first...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | How to stay safe in this market? Go for a home run

      Aug 16, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      Tricky waters for India over Chinese ship, digital lending in the crosshairs, Coal India's lustre, Apollo Hospital in the pink of health and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers