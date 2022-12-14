 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Another crispr first: New treatment wipes out teen's cancer

Dec 14, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

It’s a wonderful first application of the technology, which allows scientists to make precise, single-letter changes to DNA. And while it’s still very early days for base editing — the first tool was discovered just six years ago — it’s stunning to watch how quickly new inventions are moving from the lab into potential cures.

A 13-year old girl in the UK saw her cancer go into remission after becoming the first person in the world to receive a treatment that relies on a newer type of Crispr gene editing called base editing.

Alyssa, the patient in the UK, was diagnosed last year with a form of blood cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or T-ALL. Kids with T-ALL typically respond well to chemotherapy, and those who don’t go on to get bone marrow transplants. Unfortunately, Alyssa’s cancer stubbornly resisted both, and she was out of options when her family was informed about an experimental therapy developed by Waseem Qasim, a professor of cell and gene therapy at University College London.

Qasim used base editing to make multiple modifications to a donor’s T-cells so that they would seek out and destroy cancer cells. In May, Alyssa became the first to receive the drug as part of a small trial that will eventually enroll 10 patients. Her cancer has been undetectable ever since, though doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, where she was treated, are closely monitoring her for any changes. Researchers from the hospital say two more children are being considered for the T-ALL therapy, with the next patient potentially receiving the treatment in January.

“This is a very impressive technological feat, with the best possible clinical outcome so far in the one patient treated so far,” says Bruce Levine, a professor specializing in cancer gene therapy at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

The thrill here is that base editing makes it easier for researchers to make a cluster of small changes, potentially widening the therapeutic possibilities for cell therapies. And while base editors could always make a mistake — changing the wrong letter of the genetic code — the newer technology does not, like the earliest Crispr tools, cause double-stranded breaks in DNA. (Those breaks have the potential to rejoin in the wrong way, creating a permanently problematic edit — and more edits mean more potential for incorrect pasting.)