    Annapurna sale ends HUL's branded commodities foray

    Inability to make headway in the competitive and low-margin atta and salt markets has seen HUL exit these categories

    Sundeep Khanna
    February 24, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
    The Indian flour market, estimated to be over Rs 20,000 crore, is growing rapidly as consumers move away from buying loose atta from local stores to branded atta. (AP file image)

    The sale of Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) atta and salt business under the brand names Annapurna and Captain Cook to Uma Global Foods, and Uma Consumer Products, both subsidiaries of Singapore-based Reactivate Brands International for a paltry Rs 60 crore marks a rare defeat for the consumer goods giant. The company has termed the sale as part of its overall plan to step away from non-core product categories, but it is obvious that continued failure to make any headway in...

