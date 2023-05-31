Angel Tax: Welcome flexibility on valuation, but regulatory maze to be an impediment

Conceptually, angel tax seems somewhat flawed because it does not account for business exigencies and new financing techniques, especially in the venture capital and private equity space.

Contrary to the expectation that the Indian government would grant relief to resident investors by repealing the angel tax provisions, the Finance Act, 2023, the government made these provisions applicable to non-resident investors. With a lot of grievances being voiced, the government has now created exemption buckets, which will help some foreign investors but not others. The question remains whether creating tax and regulatory complexities is the right way forward.

Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, popularly known as the “angel tax” provision, applies when a company in which the public is not substantially interested (i.e., a private company or an unlisted public company) issues shares at a premium and receives consideration that is more than the fair market value (FMV) of the shares. The excess amount received is deemed as income from other sources in the hands of the company.

Further, Rule 11UA of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, prescribes valuation methods to determine the FMV of assets, including shares of an unlisted company. For unlisted company shares, the FMV is determined based on the following two methods: the net asset value as reflected in the audited balance sheet of the company; or the discounted cash flow value as determined by a Category-I Merchant banker.

Concerns of Overreach

The extension of the applicability of angel tax to shares issued to a non-resident investor resulted in concerns of tax overreach being raised by legitimate, regulated non-resident investors. To address these issues, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a notification on May 24 that lists various categories of persons who will not be covered under the amended angel tax provisions.

Foreign government and government-related investors (i.e., sovereign funds), foreign banks or regulated entities involved in the insurance business, and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered Category-I foreign portfolio investors, endowment funds, pension funds and broad-based pooled investment vehicles or funds with more than fifty investors (not being hedge funds or funds which employ diverse or complex trading strategies) were among those exempted. Further, residents operating and investing from regulated countries like Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US were also not covered under the amended angel tax provision. Investors in start-up companies that fulfil the conditions specified by the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade and file a self-declaration to that effect were also exempted.

Separately, the CBDT has issued draft valuation rules on May 26 prescribing additional valuation methods over and above the two methods mentioned above. It has been proposed that if consideration is received by an Indian private company from a company resident in any of the 21 countries mentioned in the annexure to the May 24 notification against issue of unquoted equity shares to such entity, the price of the equity shares corresponding to such consideration may be taken as the FMV of the equity shares for resident and non-resident investors subject to certain conditions. Further, a merchant banker’s valuation certificate — if it is of a date not more than ninety (90) days prior to the date of issue of unquoted equity shares which are the subject matter of valuation — will be acceptable. In addition, a payout up to 10 percent above the merchant banker’s valuation certificate will be accepted.

Flexibility on Valuation

The relaxation granted by the CBDT to various classes of investors and start-up companies is a welcome move. The proposed changes to the valuation rules, especially increasing the valuation methods, will provide more flexibility to investors and will enable parity in valuation under tax law and foreign exchange regulations (applicable to foreign investors) under which any internationally acceptable methodology can be used for valuation. However, historically, investments by venture capital funds in start-ups have been through compulsorily convertible preference shares. Therefore, unless the draft valuation rules are expanded to cover all types of instruments of unlisted companies, they will not serve a complete purpose. Given that India receives significant foreign direct investment from other regulated jurisdictions like Singapore, Mauritius, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, etc., it is unclear why such offshore jurisdictions have been kept out. Major venture capital firms are planning to approach the CBDT over the exclusion of Mauritius and Singapore, given that many of them are based in those jurisdictions.

Pertinently, corporate entities have been kept out of the list making them potentially liable to angel tax. Several multinational companies have been sent notices by the tax authorities to explain the source and valuation of funds invested in their Indian subsidiaries, and it seems that such subsidiaries will have to spend a lot of time and effort in justifying the commercial pricing of a transaction even when no money laundering or black money is involved.

Conceptually, angel tax seems somewhat flawed because it does not account for business exigencies and new financing techniques, especially in the venture capital and private equity space. Introduced in 2012 as an anti-abuse measure to prevent money laundering, it has wreaked havoc for many start-ups (and will now do the same to multinational companies). A better approach may be to let commerce and business operate freely but seek more information in a company’s tax return on how premium has been calculated and whether it is market standard for such a company or business, considering international and Indian valuation standards. Training tax officers on valuation and merchant banking will also go a long way in reducing indiscriminate scrutiny.

Ravi S Raghavan is Partner & Head of Tax, Majmudar & Partners. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.