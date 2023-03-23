 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An urgently needed TB shot could democratise vaccines

Lisa Jarvis
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

A new strategy holds the promise of developing an important tool to fight the world’s deadliest infectious disease while easing a reliance on wealthier nations

Scientists in South Africa and the US, along with the South African company Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, have come up with a promising new strategy for a tuberculosis vaccine. (Representative image)

Tuberculosis surrendered the title of the world’s deadliest infectious disease after COVID-19 struck, but it reclaimed that terrible distinction last year. As with COVID, a new vaccine could go a long way to sharply curtailing the disease, which killed about 1.4 million people a year before the pandemic and increased its deadly toll a bit after COVID took hold.

Scientists in South Africa and the US, along with the South African company Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, have come up with a promising new strategy for a tuberculosis vaccine, and while there’s a long road ahead to bring the shots to market, a successful effort could yield an important new tool against the deadly pathogen.

Equally important, the project could lay the foundation for a vaccine discovery and commercialisation network being built in South Africa and in other low- and middle-income countries. During COVID, the world witnessed the devastating consequences of poor countries having to wait on rich ones to share vaccines. A successful homegrown TB vaccine could be a first step in reducing that reliance on wealthier nations — for current infectious diseases and whatever threats arrive next.

The only TB vaccine available today is a 100-year-old product that can be used solely in babies and small children, and even in those groups it doesn’t always work. To have any chance of meeting the World Health Organization’s goal of reducing TB cases by 80 percent and deaths by 90 percent by 2030, “we need a new vaccine,” said Lucica Ditiu, the executive director of the Stop TB Partnership.

