An intricate link that connects Budgets and politics

PM Narendra Modi with FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: PTI)

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the third Budget of Modi 2.O and the first since COVID-19 struck. Her biggest challenge will be to find a balance between growth and fiscal discipline. This financial year, India is likely to record its fifth recession since Independence.

This is also a year when elections to four states and one union territory are slated in the second quarter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent in one state (Assam) and principal challenger in another (West Bengal).

The process of budgeting in India is intertwined with politics and electioneering. Budgets in India have historically included announcements for target states as well as specific voter groups.

To use a borrowed phrase, an annual Budget, ‘outlines the ruling party’s fiscal planning, economic priorities and political game plan for the year ahead.’

For political parties in India, the Budget is not only an economic but a socio economic tool.

According to political business cycle theories, opportunistic incumbent political parties attempt to manipulate policy instruments prior to elections in order to increase the probability of being re-elected.

In their paper,‘Political Budget Cycles in India’, Kunal Sen of the University of Manchester and Rajendra R Vaidya of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development and Research test the empirical implications of these theories for the economy and find a distinct increase in both the Budget deficit and in its monetisation in the years leading to an election.

In the 2008-09 Budget, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) announced a farm loan waiver scheme worth Rs 60,000 crore. This proved to be a masterstroke as more than 60 percent of the population is dependent on agriculture and the alliance won the 2009 general elections.

In the 2013-14 Budget, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram announced measures for three key voting segments: women, youth and poor. A Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund was set up to enhance the safety of women. A similar fund was set up to hone the skills of youth, two-thirds under 65 years of age, so that they get gainful employment. For the poor, who are traditional supporters of the Congress, a plan was announced to expand the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme.

Budgets are also impacted by near-term elections. Announcements are generally made to woo the voters of the specific state. In 2014, a slew of measures were declared keeping in mind the four state polls. A plan to set up an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)-like institution in Vidarbha in Maharashtra, an IIT in Jammu, an IIM in Maharashtra, a horticulture university in Haryana, and an Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Jharkhand was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in July 2014.

In the 2017 Budget, it was announced that an AIIMS will be set up in Gujarat, where the BJP faced a tough contest from the Congress later that year.

It was very common in years when Railways Budget was presented separately for Minister to announce new trains, railway bridges, railway coach factories for their home state. This led to a distorted region wise growth due to bias of minister concerned.

In the 2019-20 Interim Budget, Piyush Goyal made a series of announcements to woo the farmers, middle class and poor and backward sections.

A cash dole of Rs 6,000 per farming household was announced under the PM KIsan Nidhi, totalling Rs 75,000 crore. In the 2019-20 interim Budget, to give back to the BJP’s most vociferous voting bloc, income of up to Rs 5 lakh was effectively exempted from tax.

The same year, 25 percent additional seats in educational institutions were announced to meet the 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections to placate the poor and backward class.

Is the politicisation of Budget good or bad?

While it is not good from an economic point of view, successive governments have used it as a tool to influence the voting behaviour. How far have these parties succeeded? Does the Budget influence poll outcomes? The answer is that there is no clear pattern. The UPA 2 lost, and lost badly despite the goodies announced by Chidambaram, while Modi won a resounding victory in 2019 with a bigger margin than 2014.

It might be giving an undue advantage to governments in power, but it is not a sure shot recipe of victory in the polls. A lot of other factors are in play during the elections — and this is a reflection of the complex nature of Indian polity.

Most importantly, it does provide an opportunity to the parties in power to implement their economic agenda and ideology.