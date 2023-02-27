 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Behind Amritpal’s Startling Rise: Ghosts of Punjab’s traumatic past, and an equally troubled present

Amaninder Pal
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

A state still dealing with the scars of the Khalistan separatist insurgency is now reeling under a drug and organised crime menace, large-scale emigration, economic stagnation, and disillusionment with netas and clergy. The collective angst had kicked off a desperate hunt for icons

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

Even as large sections of concerned Punjabis have been watching the incidents of recent times and asking themselves whether history was repeating itself, a crowd led by a 29-year-old Dubai-returned youth responded to such queries in affirmation at Ajnala town of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, last week.

They tossed over police barricades, laid siege to a police station, and their leader Amritpal Singh dictated to Punjab police what to do and what not to. A spontaneous mass build-up followed by a tactical retreat by the police can easily be dismissed as an incident that occurs “once-in-a-year-or-two” in a state like Punjab.

For, the state has witnessed more or less similar such events during various militant agitations organised by almost every socio-political group – Sikh radicals, ultra-Left parties, Dalits of central Punjab, and even moderate Akalis. However, what is worrying this time is not the incident itself. Instead, it is the fraught conditions in the state and the quick rise of Amritpal.

Amritpal’s Meteoric Ascent