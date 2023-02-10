 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
America's EV ambitions need a graphite plan. Fast.

Liam Denning
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

China dominates the processing and mining of what is an essential material in electric vehicle batteries. For energy security and cutting emissions, the US has to invest in domestic mining

Tesla Inc vehicles charge at a charging station in San Mateo, California, US. (Source: Bloomberg)

America’s energy angst was easier to gauge before the energy transition: You just looked at oil imports. Now it means also fretting about where we get stuff like lithium and… graphite. That’s right, the stuff in pencils is now part of our national neurosis — and it makes the lithium gap look easy by comparison. The electric vehicle industry needs a plan. Fast.

Besides greening the economy, President Joe Biden wants more green stuff mined and made at home, something he reemphasised in this week’s State of the Union speech. Some months before the Inflation Reduction Act passed, Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to boost domestic sources of battery minerals. The aim is to wrest control of clean technology supply chains away from a country that has been building them assiduously for years: China.

Angst about China’s grip on batteries often focuses on lithium. It is, after all, the defining ingredient and China accounts for more than 70 percent of the world’s lithium-processing capacity. Yet the average battery contains way more graphite; indeed, it’s the biggest input by weight.

Graphite is the main material for the battery’s anode, which takes in and holds lithium ions during charging and releases them when energy is needed. A form of carbon — ah, the irony — graphite’s combination of high thermal and electrical conductivity with chemical inertness makes it very useful when you want to cycle through lots of energy flows without stuff degrading or blowing up. A typical 60 kilowatt-hour EV battery might hold 160 pounds of graphite compared with perhaps 20 pounds of lithium. And while the exact mix of other metals such as cobalt and nickel in the other electrode — the cathode — may change, graphite’s place in the anode is more or less fixed.