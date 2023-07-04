Amended LODR Regulations: Has SEBI cast its net too wide?

SEBI now requires listed companies to obtain prior approval of its shareholders, by way of a special resolution.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recently amended its Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement (LODR) Regulations to enhance transparency, strengthen corporate governance and streamline disclosure requirements for listed Indian companies. The amendments will come into force with effect from July 14, 2023. While the intent behind the amendments is laudable against the backdrop of various governance-related controversies facing Corporate India, it appears that the changes may have swung the pendulum to the other extreme and could lead to several unintended challenges and consequences for companies.

Addressing Material Rumours

The amendments require any material rumours circulating in the ‘mainstream media’ about any of the top 100 listed companies (with effect from October 1, 2023) and top 250 listed companies (with effect from April 1, 2024) must be addressed without delay. Within a mere 24 hours of their publication, these companies are now obligated to either confirm, deny, or provide clarifications on the veracity of these rumours. While SEBI’s intent behind this provision appears to be aimed at ensuring information parity and symmetry for the public shareholders, mandating such responses within such a narrow time window could pose severe implementation challenges and become a compliance nightmare.

Furthermore, in the context of M&A deals and commercially sensitive transactions — where terms are not concrete till the time the parties have signed on the dotted line — mandating listed companies to address media rumours during ongoing negotiations could hamper deal certainty and prejudice the commercial interests of the company. This provision appears to be quite excessive because existing regulations already require listed companies to share all material events with the market on an immediate and real-time basis. There are also additional existing mechanisms whereby the stock exchanges regularly seek appropriate clarifications from listed companies in case of any significant media reports causing any rumours, confusion etc.

Empowering Minority

Similarly, SEBI now requires listed companies to obtain prior approval of its shareholders, by way of a special resolution and a majority approval of its public shareholders (commonly referred to as a ‘majority of minority approval’), in all cases where the listed company is selling its business by way of a transfer of undertaking or a slump sale. Requiring a ‘majority of minority approval’, even where the promoters/promoter group are not a party or directly/indirectly interested in the transaction, is a perplexing change and is indicative of SEBI’s recent trend of empowering minority shareholders even at the expense of the majority. This gives a fillip to the apprehensions of many that the minority is now the new majority, as even transactions with independent third parties are now being made subject to the decision-making of the minority.

Additionally, in order to tackle the issue of certain shareholders having special rights (such as nomination rights on the board or information rights in relation to the listed company) for perpetuity, SEBI has now mandated that any ‘special rights’ granted to a shareholder would be subject to the periodic approval of the shareholders — every five years. This approval requirement applies to both prospective special rights as well as any existing special rights that may have been granted to certain shareholders by a listed company. Applying this change to existing rights, which may have been duly approved by the shareholders at the relevant point of time and even incorporated in the charter documents and concluded contracts of the listed company, could lead to several investments, that may have been made only on account of the grant of such rights in relation to the management and governance of the listed company, now being reopened and requiring fresh approval by shareholders. The introduction of such changes by SEBI may lead to apprehensions regarding certainty of concluded contracts for investors, and the consequences on existing investments and contracts, in the event the shareholders now reject such previously approved rights, remains to be seen.

Increased Compliance Burden

SEBI has also made several changes to the events/information that are required to be mandatorily disclosed by listed companies. The timelines for such disclosures have also been severely tightened. This will add to the compliance burden for the listed companies and may not be in sync with the government’s overall objective of improving the ease of doing business.

Additionally, SEBI has now mandated disclosure of all agreements, even those where the listed company is not a party, that impose any restriction or create any liability on the listed company. Disclosure of all such agreements would be extremely onerous for listed companies. Further, given that the term ‘liability’ has not been defined by SEBI, it could have the unintended consequence of data dumping by listed companies, which could obscure actual material information within a sea of irrelevant details.

The notification of these amendments to the LODR Regulations is a continuation of the trend of SEBI tightening the rope on all of corporate India in response to a few bad actors in the market. In conclusion, an overall review of the existing regulatory framework reveals that the various changes introduced by SEBI were already sufficiently accounted for. The objectives outlined by SEBI could have been readily met through stronger enforcement of the existing regulations and the need for such robust enforcement mechanisms cannot be substituted by the continued tightening of the regulatory framework. While SEBI has the unenviable position of striking a balance between ease of doing business and good corporate governance standards, the recent amendments may have swung the balance heavily towards the latter.

Vaibhav Kakkar is a Senior Partner and Anuj Garg is an Associate at Saraf and Partners. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.