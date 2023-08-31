Aluminium price slump ‘nearing a bottom’ as clean energy demand rises

Aug 31, 2023 / 12:22 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Aluminium prices this month experienced their largest contango since the financial crisis, meaning metal bought today is at a discount to future prices.

Leslie Hook in London A slump in aluminium prices this year reflecting a global economic slowdown may be “nearing a bottom”, according to traders, producers and analysts, who are growing increasingly bullish about demand for the metal from burgeoning clean technologies. The aluminium futures benchmark on the London Metal Exchange has fallen nearly a fifth since its January peak, and more than 40 per cent from last year’s highs — largely due to economic weakness in Europe and the US, and...