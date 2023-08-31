English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Aluminium price slump ‘nearing a bottom’ as clean energy demand rises

    Metal has fallen 40% from last year’s high amid worries about global growth

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 31, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Aluminium price slump ‘nearing a bottom’ as clean energy demand rises

    Aluminium prices this month experienced their largest contango since the financial crisis, meaning metal bought today is at a discount to future prices.

    Leslie Hook in London A slump in aluminium prices this year reflecting a global economic slowdown may be “nearing a bottom”, according to traders, producers and analysts, who are growing increasingly bullish about demand for the metal from burgeoning clean technologies. The aluminium futures benchmark on the London Metal Exchange has fallen nearly a fifth since its January peak, and more than 40 per cent from last year’s highs — largely due to economic weakness in Europe and the US, and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers