All you wanted to know about crypto taxation in India

On February 1, the FM proposed a new crypto tax regime, including a flat 30 percent tax on all digital asset transfers in the union budget 2022-23. The move is being touted as India’s roadmap towards digitization. Market experts feel this move will significantly impact crypto trading activities throughout the country, with cryptocurrencies finally being a ‘recognized legitimate alternate investment class’ now. India is home to the highest number of crypto owners globally, and the number is steadily rising...