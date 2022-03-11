English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Algo Rhythm | The art of backtesting your algo (Part 2)

    Psychologically, a trader can tolerate a lower profit scenario. It is very difficult to tolerate a very high drawdown scenario

    Ashok Devanampriya
    March 11, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
    Algo Rhythm | The art of backtesting your algo (Part 2)

    [Representative image]

    In our previous article, we discussed about the core KPIs (key performance indicators) of backtesting like CAGR & average profit/trade. In this article, we will deep dive into some more KPIs of our backtesting model. Maximum Drawdown (MDD): This is the one of the most important KPIs in the entire backtesting KPI series. After validating the strategy expectancy, I always decide on the strategy in a fraction of a minute just by seeing the maximum drawdown of the strategy. Experts say that the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | BJP makes it 4 out of 5

      Mar 10, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lustre of metals, this stock has all the ammo, new normal for commodities, Startup Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers