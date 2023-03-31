Akasa’s early success a warning to the big boys of Indian skies

Highlights In 1995, Jet Airways stormed into the aviation market with a differentiated offering and rose to the number one position But that did not last. In 2006, IndiGo's on-time promise and low-cost strategy won hearts and market share, making it the number one airline The current leaders IndiGo and Air India have their share of problems, although the latter's acquisition by the Tata group puts it on a stronger wicket Akasa Air's entry into the market has been welcomed by passengers and...