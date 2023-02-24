 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajay Banga should make public health top priority for the World Bank

Tyler Cowen
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Joe Biden's choice to lead the World Bank should depart from prevailing wisdom on prioritising climate change, and instead recognise the sucess achieved in financing public health interventions

Ajay Banga is USs choice to lead the World Bank. (Source: Bloomberg)

Ajay Banga, the former head of Mastercard Inc who is President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the World Bank, will be getting a lot of advice over the next few months as the nomination process unfolds. As the president himself says, the bank is at a “critical moment.” Here are my thoughts on how to restructure the institution for the better.

First, contrary to the prevailing wisdom, the World Bank should not make climate change more of a priority. Climate-change issues are more closely associated with rich and middle-income countries than with the poorest countries. The very poorest countries, because they have small economies, do not as a rule emit much carbon. Indoor air pollution, such as burning wood or fuel for heat or cooking, is usually more of a problem. Those emissions can be toxic, and the World Bank should try to help reduce them. But that won’t do much to cut carbon emissions.

The World Health Organization estimates that about seven million people die each year from the direct effects of air pollution. For poorer countries, alleviating that problem should be a greater priority than fighting global climate change.

The reality is that if the World Bank can help elevate some very poor countries into middle-income countries, climate-change problems will become somewhat worse — at least in the short to medium run. “We make climate-change problems worse” is not a marketable slogan. But it is selfish to try to get the World Bank to do more good for the wealthiest nations and less good for the poorest nations, which is essentially what prioritizing climate change would do. And of course the world’s wealthier nations are broadly coincidental with the major shareholders of the World Bank.