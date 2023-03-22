 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajai Sahni writes: Where’s the sense of balance and proportion in the frenzied coverage of Amritpal?

Ajai Sahni
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

The national and global projection of instability and disorder in Punjab is a complete distortion of the reality on the ground. Amritpal has lost credibility, certainly after the Ajnala incident and his choice to shield himself behind the Guru Granth Sahib. However, trust in the Government is also being eroded

The media and political leadership drummed up the threat, and Amritpal Singh was transformed into the central figure of the Khalistan movement in Punjab. (Image source: PTI)

There is an urgent need to bring down temperatures in Punjab. Polarised politics, and the frustration of the newly marginalised political parties in the state – the Akali Dal, Congress and BJP – are feeding a strident debate on the “revival” of the Khalistan movement that is far out of proportion with the realities of the ground as, indeed, is the inflated image of Amritpal Singh in the media and political discourse.

The massive mobilisation of police and paramilitary forces, the suspension of the internet for three full days, and a continuing internet suspension in some select districts and areas, the flag marches, the theatrical habeas corpus appeals to the high court and equally theatrical and, perhaps, gratuitous observations by the court, and the continuous stream of high-decibel commentary has conferred a significance to the events – the arrest of Amritpal’s associates, and the failure to arrest him – that is entirely disproportionate to any police action which may have been necessary, and possibly made the task of enforcement agencies more difficult than it need have been.

How Myths Are Created

This appears to be in keeping with the rapid build-up of the Amritpal myth over the months since his arrival as a virtual unknown on Indian soil, on August 10, 2022, after an absence of 10 years; and the projection through a pliant media of an augmenting threat. Through all this, action against an individual who was, at least initially, of no great significance, was eschewed.