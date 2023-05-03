 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI’s 'Godfather' should have spoken up sooner about his concerns

Parmy Olson
May 03, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Geoffrey Hinton’s concerns certainly make sense, but they would have been more effective if they had come several years earlier. If today’s researchers are willing to speak up now, while it matters, and not right before they retire, we are all likely to benefit

Geoffrey Hinton told several news outlets this week that large technology companies were moving too fast on deploying AI to the public.

It is hard not to be worried when the so-called godfather of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton, says he is leaving Google and regrets his life’s work.

Hinton, who made a critical contribution to AI research in the 1970s with his work on neural networks, told several news outlets this week that large technology companies were moving too fast on deploying AI to the public. Part of the problem was that AI was achieving human-like capabilities more quickly than experts had forecast. “That’s scary,” he told the New York Times.

Hinton’s concerns certainly make sense, but they would have been more effective if they had come several years earlier, when other researchers who didn’t have retirement to fall back on were ringing the same alarm bells.

Tellingly, Hinton in a tweet sought to clarify how the New York Times characterised his motivations, worried that the article suggested he had left Google to criticise it. “Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google,” he said. “Google has acted very responsibly.”