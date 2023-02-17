 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Airlines gain from seat capacity-demand balance and higher fares

Jitender Bhargava
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

The operational environment being witnessed now is distinct from the past when one airline or the other invariably accorded precedence to its quest for enhancing market share at the expense of profitability

It is a well-coordinated balance that airlines have struck between capacity deployment and market demand. (Representative image)

Have the Indian airlines hit a purple patch? After Vistara, a full-service carrier, reported break-even for the first time in October-December 2022 quarter, Indigo, a low-cost airline reported handsome profits in the same period. An analysis of Indigo’s results for the first and third quarters of the current fiscal shows wild swings in the operational environment in the country. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, Indigo reported a loss of Rs 1,064.30 crore or Rs 11.6 crore per day. In the third quarter, it declared a profit of Rs 1,422 crore or Rs 15.45 crore per day - a swing of Rs 27 crore per day.

What has brought about this massive transformation? High load factors, with most airlines filling up more than 90 percent of the seats on a sustained basis, and relatively high fares aided by minor reductions in fuel costs.

Operating cenarios

Airlines generally operate in four scenarios. High load factor (over 85 percent) and high fares, which are very good for the airlines, like in the last quarter. High load factor with moderate fares, which generally helps airlines break even. Moderate load factor (70-75 percent) and high fares which are again reasonably good. Moderate load factors and moderate fares, which are often disastrous for the economic viability of airlines.