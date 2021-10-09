Air India-Tata Deal: Shed flab quickly to fully end the Maharaja’s privy purse

Government’s bid to privatize Air India ends with the Tata Group winning the bid to own 100 percent of government stake in the national carrier. (Image: News18 Creative)

In the 90th year of its founding, and 68 years after being run, and almost grounded, by the Government of India, Air India (AI) is now moving back to its original owner — the Tatas.

Over the last several years, the airline, also the country’s flag carrier, had come to symbolise a Maharaja (also AI’s mascot) whose privy purse seemed to have lasted too long at taxpayers’ expense.

If all goes to plan, the deal will be finalised by December 31. For the new owners, however, one the key determinants for AI’s revival will be its ability to quickly shed flab.

The business of airlines, unlike many other product or services companies, is primarily fuelled by rapid turnaround of cash. That is one of the reasons that partly explains the paradox of why even perpetually loss-making airlines can still remain in business.

The world over, an aircraft makes money in the air, and loses it when on the tarmac. The logic is simple. Each person boarding a flight is money in the books of the airline, as opposed to a parked empty aircraft, which doesn’t yield any cash and also involves a cost of maintenance.

A parked plane would also mean that there are more employees grounded, an inefficient way to manage an airline business. A key metric that analysts look for is the employee-aircraft ratio. Air India’s employee to aircraft ratio is still on the higher side at about 133:1, although this a sharp improvement from 243:1 about a decade ago.

Even after the 15 years of the Indian Airlines (IA) and Air India (AI’s) merger, the marriage remains rocky and unstable, largely shaken by a messy manpower integration process, because of a variety of reasons including a mixed Boeing and Airbus fleet.

As part of the sale purchase agreement to buy Air India, the Tata Group will retain all of Air India's ~12,000 employees for a period of at least one year. Following one year, the Tata Group will have the option to offer the employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme, the details of which have not been fixed with the government as part of the current share purchase agreement.

The Tatas will be well aware of the fact that previous attempts to lower the wage bill by cutting down on the workforce size had failed because of Air India’s penny-pinching, and rigidities that have crept in because of unionised labour structures.

There are, however, examples galore from the public sector universe where State-owned corporations have successfully carried out well-crafted voluntary retirement schemes.

It would be reasonable to assume that the Tatas would pencil in an attractive golden handshake scheme as one of the topmost priorities in its revival plan for Air India. Thinning down of AI’s muster rolls, without too much pain, in the quickest possible time after the 12-month lock-in for employee retention ends, would be defined by a well-structured VRS scheme along with natural attrition.

In the past the Maharaja’s record on employee management hasn’t been particularly stellar with political and bureaucratic interference, and ad hocism, rather than professional management rationale, dominating most decisions.

There have been instances of decisions of cosy offerings to pamper pilots even when the airlines balance sheet was bleeding profusely.

The government has decided to take its hands off AI because it wants to infuse professional management into a once-iconic public sector undertaking (PSU) that had tunnelled itself into a vicious cycle of losses, and perpetual debt.

It is for the new owners to turn it around, unshackling the rust that has gathered from decades of political and bureaucratic interference.