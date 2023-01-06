 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India allowed a shoddy incident to snowball: Jitendra Bhargava

Jitendra Bhargava
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

The handling of the urinating incident by Air India raises many questions. The airline needs to be seen taking appropriate action to redeem its public image

The incident happened on November 26 aboard an Air India New York-Delhi flight. (Representational Image)

Air India has been in the news once again for the wrong reasons. The incident of an inebriated business class passenger urinating over a lady passenger on its New York-Delhi flight has stunned everyone because of the deplorable nature of the incident and the alleged inaction of Air India.

Even though the incident took place on November 26, 2022 and the aggrieved lady passenger had complained to chairman N Chandrasekhar the very next day, the action of filing a first information report (FIR) and constituting an internal committee was initiated only last week. Air India’s CEO & MD Campbell Wilson in a letter to employees on Thursday has said: “This week has, regrettably, been dominated by media headlines of which you are no doubt familiar. The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress.”

If the airline had indeed rightly understood her repulsion, one is tempted to ask: why did it take so long to initiate action? Was it because the person involved happened to be a VIP that the airline was trying to protect? Why was the cabin crew deficient in helping the aggrieved passenger on board? Why was the offending passenger allowed to walk away on arrival? Any finally, why was the unruly passenger barred for only 30 days and not longer and across all airlines?

These were majorly the issues that engrossed the media debates of which I was also a part on many television news channels. While news anchors and other participants based their comments solely on the contents of the letter written by the aggrieved passenger, I, as a former head of the inflight services department of Air India and thus aware of the reporting system on all untoward incidents, felt that there was a need to hear the other side too while wholeheartedly concurring with others that the act of urinating by a male passenger on a lady passenger was both condemnable and unpardonable.

As Air India management wasn’t forthcoming with their version on other issues, I reached out to the crew to understand what exactly had transpired on the flight after the incident. The crew dismissed charges of being insensitive or failing to help – they had given the lady a fresh set of nightwear offered to first and business class passengers and sanitised her dress, shoes, bag and the soiled seat. One expects the crew to defend their own actions.

The management would do well to conduct a detailed probe to identify not only the weaknesses in their response in this particular incident but to refine the training curriculum suitably.