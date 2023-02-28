 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Ukraine, does Vladimir Putin have his eyes on another country?

Andreas Kluth
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Moldova is also leaning West. That’s why the Kremlin is taking aim

Moldova looks like “the next Ukraine.” So said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the other day. Obviously, that should worry us.

Lavrov, like others in the small and shrinking circle around Russia’s president, is increasingly reduced to parroting whatever propaganda lies or feverish hallucinations spill out of Vladimir Putin’s mind. So it’s a concern that he’s once again picking on Moldova.

Here’s what Lavrov meant. Viewed from Moscow, Moldova resembles Ukraine before Putin attacked it a year ago. Both countries used to be parts of the Soviet Union, and before that of the Russian and other empires. Both regained independence after the Cold War. And both have in recent decades oriented themselves westward, with aspirations to join the European Union one day. Last year, the EU in fact fast-tracked both Chisinau and Kyiv into the official status of candidates.

Moscow claims to see even more parallels. Both Kyiv and Chisinau, in the Kremlin’s narrative, also want to join NATO and align with the US-led — and therefore basically Satanic — “West” against Russia. In Moldova’s case, that’s simply false — neutrality is written into its constitution.