After scaling Rs 1 lakh, does the MRF stock have the muscle to climb higher?

as one of the oldest Indian family-run businesses, MRF carved a multinational presence of quality and credibility in the tyre industry over seven decades

Highlights MRF’s stock price crossed the Rs 1lakh mark making it the highest priced stock in India The company has a presence in all vehicle segments From being a market leader, its competitive position is weakening Analysts forecast that MRF's price-to-earnings multiple is at 100 per cent premium to peers Given weak pricing power and profitability, upsides in stock price may be capped There’s been much hullabaloo over the MRF Ltd stock being the first to trade in six-digits as its price crossed the Rs1,00,000...