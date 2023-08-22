Afghanistan: The Taliban and world nations find a way to engage, without formal recognition

The Taliban, in their current position, have managed to develop varied dynamics in their external relations.

Two years of the Taliban regime after the US exit in 2021 have seen a curious evolution of strategic, security, and political dynamics in Afghanistan, which has not only brought in a new normal for the global community but will have complex regional implications. The Taliban have very much monopolised power as they have moved from an insurgent movement to a functional government.

While there have been reports regarding dissension and fissures amongst Taliban's top brass, power appears to remain consolidated under the leadership of reclusive Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, sitting in Kandahar.

Repression And Regression

According to a World Bank report, there are indications of meek economic recovery, but 50 percent of households struggle to maintain their livelihood and access to meeting their basic needs. The country remains highly dependent on external economic assistance, and formidable economic and humanitarian challenges question the long-term survival of the state.

The Taliban have evolved in terms of their willingness to stay connected to the world, and they extensively use traditional and social media to appeal for recognition across the globe. But there is limited evolution in terms of the Taliban’s thinking and policies, which have brutally denied human rights, freedom of expression, inclusiveness in governance, and most importantly, women’s rights for education and work.

While the Taliban themselves have adopted a competitive media strategy, more than 200 news organisations have been closed in Afghanistan, international media has a limited presence, and any form of protest or demonstration receives harsh treatment.

Even though the international community continues to assert its concerns over women’s rights and education in Afghanistan, the Taliban have continued to issue a series of draconian laws denying women not only education but also the right to work for national or international non-governmental organisations.

Taliban And The World

On the security front, the Taliban reportedly continue to maintain close links with Al-Qaeda, patronise the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and fight the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The Taliban, in their current position, have managed to develop varied dynamics in their external relations. The US remains the single largest aid provider and has provided more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

China rejoiced at the Taliban takeover, and frequently and enthusiastically expresses its willingness for economic commitment. However, Beijing has been guarded and pragmatic in its engagement in Afghanistan, which primarily aims to cater to its strategic and security objectives.

Russia sees the Taliban as a stable partner in the evolving regional security dynamics, and the Taliban, on the other hand, perceives Russia as an attractive trade partner. Last year, the Taliban signed their first major economic deal with Moscow.

Pakistan remains the most critical actor in the stability of Afghanistan, and both Islamabad and Taliban have mutual stakes in the relationship. However, relations between the two, after August 2021, have been strained owing to three factors: the Taliban’s reluctance to recognise the Durand Line as the border and their fierce opposition to the fencing of the Durand Line; intensifying attacks by the TTP within Pakistan and the Taliban’s support for the group; and inability of Pakistan to drive recognition for the Taliban at the global level.

There has been a consistent blame game between the two neighbours, and Pakistan seems to have adopted a cautious mixed approach in its position vis-à-vis the Taliban.

Engagement And A Dilemma

New Delhi remains committed to humanitarian assistance and opened its embassy last year in June in Kabul to monitor the distribution ofhumanitarian assistance. The Taliban have welcomed India’s approach and have been keen for India to expand its assistance.

While India has been extending its support in capacity building and technical assistance, it is likely to move ahead with a well-considered approach given its historical and cultural linkages with Kabul, its commitment to support the Afghans, and, very importantly, the evolving regional strategic and security dynamics.

While the Taliban have shown no change in their policies on human rights and women, the regional actors/international community have progressed with their engagement with the Taliban at varied levels, extending humanitarian assistance and catering to their own respective strategic and security concerns. The Afghans helplessly continue to struggle with their uncertain future.

The critical question is: can the limited cautious engagement of the world community persuade the Taliban to rethink their policies, or will the Taliban continue with their obstinate position and adopt survival with the new normal of engagement minus recognition?

Shalini Chawla is a Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi. She tweets @shalinichawla04. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of its publication.