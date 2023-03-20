 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Administrative measures can’t curb misuse of fertiliser subsidies

Uttam Gupta
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Routing the subsidy through manufacturers and keeping the selling price of fertilisers artificially low, makes diversion of subsidised fertilisers profitable for dubious players

The availability of fertilisers at an ‘artificially’ low price is very tempting to all stakeholders in the supply chain. (File image)

About 41 percent of fertiliser subsidy is diverted to non-agricultural uses including smuggling to neighbouring countries, 24 percent is consumed by larger farmers and another 24 percent is spent on inefficient producers, the Economic Survey 2015-16 noted. That essentially means that just about 11 percent of the subsidy goes to small and medium farmers. The Union government subsidises fertiliser sales to keep input costs low for farmers. Diversion to purposes other than farming is a misuse of subsidy. Curbing it will save tens of thousands of crores of rupees spent on the subsidy.

The availability of fertilisers at an ‘artificially’ low price is very tempting to all stakeholders in the supply chain – manufacturers, distributors, retailers, etc – who can make a quick buck by selling it at much higher market-related prices in non-agriculture markets. The Union government attempted several administrative interventions to prevent such sales.  These included neem coating, Aadhaar-authenticated invoices and a cap on the number of bags per transaction. Have these measures delivered?

Neem-coating: In 2015, the Centre directed all manufacturers and importers to do neem-coating of the urea supplies. The underlying premise was that this would render urea unusable for industrial purposes and hence, diversion would be curbed.  But coating would work only if it is done. There lies the rub. It is almost impossible to police a humongous 777 million bags of 45 kg each (annual urea sale is 35 million tonnes) across the length and breadth of the country.

Clearly, neem coating hasn’t worked. Had it, we would have seen a substantial reduction in urea import. During 2021-22, India imported around 10 million tonnes of urea.