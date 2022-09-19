Adani’s Ambuja-ACC buy set to recast cement sector dynamics

Adani group is now the second largest cement manufacturer in the country It plans to infuse Rs 20,000 crore to double capacity over next five years - It's a signal of confidence in demand expansion over the medium term It could spur a wave of M&As in the sector, as large groups try to expand market share - In a commoditised sector such as cement, size matters The deal is done. Billionaire Gautam Adani’s infrastructure group has acquired Swiss-multinational Holcim's stake in two...