Abolishing the freebie culture won’t re-ignite the economy

Recent comments about India’s freebie culture have once again ignited latent passions and revived the age-old debate about fiscal prudence and market economics versus development and inclusive growth. The timing of the comments has also sparked speculation. Ironically, just a few months ago in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto had promised a raft of subsidies: free power for irrigation purposes, a subsidy for small and marginal farmers (to build ponds, tanks, tube-wells...