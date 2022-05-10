ABB’s timely rejig insulates it from business cyclicality

In its recent analysts’ call, multinational industrials firm ABB Ltd (ABB) highlighted that its present portfolio construct has helped weather the winds of inflation and business challenges. The company has been firing well on all cylinders. March quarter performance of calendar year 2022 (Q1 CY2022) surprised positively as revenue and operating margin expanded from the year-ago period. This was in spite of the skyrocketing commodity prices- a fall out of global supply constraints due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war-...