A vacuum in Dalit politics in the Hindi heartland

Unfettered Dalit assertion in electoral politics, which had largely dissipated after the demise of BR Ambedkar in 1956 and remained tamed within the Congress in subsequent decades, saw a blossoming in the 1980s.

A much-forgotten Lok Sabha by-election in 1985 in Bijnor, in western Uttar Pradesh, symptomatised this flowering, which now looks increasingly endangered. Across India, particularly in the northern states of UP and Bihar, political parties representing the Dalit voice have weakened.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is a shadow of her former feisty self. Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away. The Hindi heartland suddenly looks shorn of leaders who can fill the shoes of these two giants of contemporary Dalit politics.

As the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls might show, Dalit assertion is at the risk of getting subsumed within the two big national parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The Bijnor bypoll was held after the passing away of Congress’ sitting MP Girdhari Lal. The Congress fielded debutante Meira Kumar, the daughter of Jagjivan Ram. Opposing her was Paswan, then with the Lok Dal. Both hailed from Bihar. The third candidate in the fray was Mayawati. The BSP was in its infancy then.

The Rajiv Gandhi government was two years away from being discredited, but still Kumar struggled to beat Paswan, a third-term MP from Bihar’s Hajipur, by less than 6,000 votes.

Mayawati, who could not contest on her party’s symbol as the BSP was still unrecognised, trailed at number three with over 61,000 votes, which would have mostly gone to the Congress.

If Paswan and Mayawati punctured Kumar’s ambitions of becoming Ram’s legatee in UP, the BSP leader pushed Paswan to the number three spot in a Lok Sabha bypoll in Haridwar in 1987. The Congress candidate won. Mayawati was a close runner up. Embarrassingly for him, Paswan forfeited his deposit, never to contest from UP again.

A year later, Kanshi Ram contested the high-profile Allahabad Lok Sabha by-election after superstar Amitabh Bachchan vacated the seat. Kanshi Ram’s opponents were the joint opposition candidate Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Congress’ Sunil Shastri, son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Singh defeated Shastri comfortably securing over 200,000 votes. Shastri failed to get even 100,000 as Kanshi Ram bagged almost 70,000 votes, most of which would have gone to the Congress.

Soon the ruling Congress started smelling a ‘foreign hand’ in BSP’s success. It resurrected its favourite bogey. There were allegations the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was funding the BSP’s election outings.

The BSP’s success worried the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) equally. RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras was quoted by the Illustrated Weekly of India in 1988 describing the BSP as “one of the real problems for the RSS in north India”.

The BSP, along with the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, in UP; and Paswan, Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, shrunk the political space not just of the Congress, but also of the BJP and the RSS.

In the rest of north India, where the Dalit and the OBC leaderships were absorbed by the two mainstream upper caste-led parties, politics became increasingly bipolar between the Congress and the BJP, and it continues to remain so in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

It was the political genius of Kanshi Ram to lay the foundation of the resurgence of Dalit politics by knitting an alliance between various Dalit and EBC (Extremely Backward Castes) in UP. He picked Mayawati, a Jatav, the predominant Dalit caste in UP, as their leader.

Unfortunately, neither Paswan nor Mayawati prepared alternate leaderships to take forward this movement for Dalit assertion and their greater independent political representation. Instead, both attempted to secure their respective parties for their families, who in turn are pushing these parties to become puppets in the hands of the two big national parties.

For Dalit politics, it seems it is set for a return to the ‘Chamcha Yug’, or the era of stooges, that Kanshi Ram described in his book of that name, which he had published on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Poona Pact of 1932. He said the Scheduled Caste elite is a stooge the upper caste elite have created to oppose the genuine fighter.

Dalit activists, however, are not despairing. They believe this is a gestation period before dynamic leaders come to the fore to knit several Dalit castes, Pasmanda Muslims and the EBCs into a potent independent political force yet again, and not merely head Dalit ‘cells’ in national parties.

For inspiration, the Dalit leaders turn to widespread protests across north India, which they see as having been spontaneous with disparate Dalit outfits coming together, on April 2, 2018, against the Supreme Court order that watered down the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.