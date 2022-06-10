English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A tangle of cables is the price for Apple’s innovation

    The EU attempt to impose a single mobile device connector by law is attractive but flawed

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 10, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    A tangle of cables is the price for Apple’s innovation

    Source: Reuters

    John Gapper Steve Jobs had a clear design principle for Apple: “Let’s make it simple. Really simple,” he once declared. Jobs followed the Bauhaus movement’s emphasis on functionality and its maxim that “less is more”. So I doubt whether Apple’s late co-founder would have tolerated the charging station by my desk at home, with two wireless charging pads and three cables with different connectors on the ends. It is there to power various devices, including an Apple Watch, an Amazon Kindle...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Discounted Policy

      Jun 8, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: A bet for the risk taker, India’s sanction dilemma, the power play, crypto synthetic assets demystified and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers