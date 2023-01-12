A tale of two pre-election budgets

Highlights Despite the populist sound bites, the 2018 budget wasn’t really a populist one The 2018 budget speech made a song and dance about issues and schemes related to women, farmers, youth, poor, and disadvantaged communities It announced a higher Minimum Support Price for farmers at 50 per cent over input costs The government deviated from the path of fiscal consolidation by budgeting the fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 at 3.3 per cent of the GDP as against the target of 3 per...