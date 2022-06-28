A stronger dollar might hit emerging economies harder this cycle

Jun 28, 2022 / 11:10 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Developing countries live their economic lives at the mercy of the US Federal Reserve. This may sound blunt, but that makes it no less true. When US monetary conditions are loose, capital is pushed towards emerging economies, making it easier for these countries to fund themselves. And when the Fed tightens, as it is doing these days, the wave reverses course as capital seeks higher yields back in the US. This cycle is usually understood as resulting from the impact of...