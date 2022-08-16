A strong second step must follow RBI’s first one in digital lending

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to tame the wild west of fintechs so far should be lauded for its focus on the end consumer: the average Indian. From the rules to prevent credit lines directly getting loaded onto wallets to the current bunch of 12 regulations to govern digital lending, the banking regulator has kept the needs of the consumer in mind. But it has a long way to go yet to instil discipline into fintechs. Last week, the RBI...