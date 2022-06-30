A slow start to FY23 for agrochemical producers

Seeds and agrochemical companies have been looking forward to a good 2022 - thanks to firm crop prices. But severe heat and slow onset of the monsoon have delayed agriculture activity in certain parts of the country, impacting product dispatches. “Usually, pre-Monsoon showers provide the necessary soil moisture for planting, but less rains this time around have led to delayed sowing in several regions across the country,” Elara Securities said in a note after interactions with the industry participants. Low farm activity...