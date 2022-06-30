English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A slow start to FY23 for agrochemical producers

    Slow onset of monsoon impacted product placements. Cotton seeds sales have been below par in some states

    R. Sree Ram
    June 30, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    A slow start to FY23 for agrochemical producers

    Seeds and agrochemical companies have been looking forward to a good 2022 - thanks to firm crop prices. But severe heat and slow onset of the monsoon have delayed agriculture activity in certain parts of the country, impacting product dispatches. “Usually, pre-Monsoon showers provide the necessary soil moisture for planting, but less rains this time around have led to delayed sowing in several regions across the country,” Elara Securities said in a note after interactions with the industry participants. Low farm activity...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ​Can somebody call the bottom by now?

      Jun 27, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The bounce in markets, Fintech trouble, Zomato-Blinkit, IT's defensive traits and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers