A road map for the greening of Mumbai

Representative image (Image: PTI)

Mumbai, India’s financial and business capital, has just given itself a Climate Action Plan (MCAP) which seeks to save itself from the ravages of climate change by targeting net zero emission levels by 2050, that is two decades before the target the country as a whole has set for itself. It draws its inspiration from the C40, a global cities group dedicated to fighting climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks. Much hope rests around the success...