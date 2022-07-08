A revolution is coming at India’s e-commerce marketplace

Today if you are shopping online regularly, the chances are that sooner or later you will have to register with large e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, in order to find goods listed by a supplier who will quote a price. The platform will decide which sellers will be able to participate and what prices they will offer, meaning that the platforms will determine the discounting and the profit margin they will earn for providing the digital marketplace. Conversely, if a seller wishes to...