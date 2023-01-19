 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A real estate portfolio in the metaverse can be rewarding, and risky too

Harsh Parikh & Amruta Joshi
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Buying a parcel of virtual land can be a good investment opportunity. As a landowner, you can choose to lease the property or rent it out with other members of metaverse as a commercial space in a mall or space for advertisement

Exploring the virtual world through gaming and 3D experiences has peaked post-millennium. Curiosity towards the virtual world has finally led to the discovery of the ‘metaverse’ where people can connect, interact, and experience real-life scenarios in a virtual world. Metaverse is a digital web space where people can immerse themselves in a virtual environment.

Due to curiosity towards the development of virtual spaces, virtual world technology has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for social networking, e-gaming, and even business activities.

So, what role does real estate play in the metaverse one may ask? Virtual real estate refers to digital property that exists in online spaces within metaverses. These digital properties take many forms, but parcels of land and buildings are the most common.

In the simplest sense, they are pixels. However, they are much more than that. The real estate spaces in virtual reality platforms serve as places where people can socialise, play games, attend meetings or in a matter of minutes set up a shopping mall, a mansion, or a skyscraper.

Investing in virtual real estate is like buying real estate in the real world in some sense. Ideally, you would want to acquire as much property at good locations. Buying real estate areas with greater user traffic will have greater value over time. However, unlike the real world, transactions are quick and easy in the metaverse at a click of a button.

Some popular metaverses where property investments have doubled over the years are the Sandbox and Decentraland where many popular brands have purchased spaces for advertising their products and services. Many early buyers have made windfall gains as their prices have skyrocketed in a relatively short time. The price of land in Sandbox grew by about 15,000 percent in the year 2021. From an investment perspective, buyers can also look for places close to the developed meta lands, which will be available at significantly lower currencies of the metaverse and then build on them and hold on to the meta-assets till the prices peak to make good profits later.