A pivot towards Chinese equities comes at India’s expense

Manas Chakravarty   •

The Bank of America survey of Asia Pacific fund managers sees policy reversals in China, which is fuelling a jump in Chinese equities, despite extreme bearish sentiment

(Representative image: Reuters)
Highlights Bank of America says signs of reversal on all policy fronts support a ‘tactically constructive’ view on Chinese equities The rotation into China has come about largely at the expense of the Indian market The catalyst for the rotation appears to be the perceived undervaluation of Chinese equities. India, on the other hand, is an expensive market Cash with fund managers has helped fuel the rally The current bearish sentiment is ‘fodder for contrarian bulls’ Chinese equities are rebounding. Optimism about a thaw the...

