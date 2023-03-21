 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

A neurotic warmonger and a master strategist meet in Moscow

James Stavridis
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Chinese president Xi Jinping will seek to cement Russia's position as a junior partner during his visit. Vladimir Putin has done enough damage to ensure that Russia has become excessively dependent on China

Xi arrives in Moscow to discuss Ukraine conflict with Putin. (Image: AFP)

The world will be watching closely as two autocratic leaders who have established a profound personal bond meet face-to-face in the Kremlin. Each has a detailed agenda with differing tactical and strategic needs. What are the key objectives for Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, whose frothy pledge last year of partnership “without limits” between Russia and China is under significant stress as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine flounders?

For Putin, it’s tempting to say that he has just three key deliverables: weapons, weapons and weapons. But it’s actually more complex than that. Certainly, equipment and ammunition are at the top of his wish list. Putin has a terrible burn rate on the killing fields of eastern Ukraine. He has lost thousands of tanks and personnel carriers, most of them in the disastrous early days of the conflict when Western-supplied drones and anti-armor missiles devastated his armor forces.

He also looks enviously at the growing arsenal of Western-supplied high-tech weaponry, especially long-range drones (both for observation and attack); HIMARS surface-to-surface long-range missiles; and anti-ship cruise missiles. Putin will ask Xi to have the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cooperate with his armed forces to help develop countermeasures. He needs his own improved anti-drone capabilities, as well as defensive systems to negate the very effective HIMARS (with ATACMS probably not far behind) which are devastating his already poor logistic efforts.

In order to move out offensively, Putin will want armor (tanks and personnel carriers) and ammunition — especially howitzer rounds. He’s also running short of the most prosaic of equipment, crew-served machine guns and, shockingly, individual firearms and ammo. Russian soldiers are literally being sent toward the front lines without a firing weapon and told to dig trenches before the rest of the infantry follow behind. The term “cannon fodder” doesn’t begin to cover such orders, backed only by the certainty of execution if disobeyed. Many of the Russians are killed by Ukrainian fire and lie where they fall as steppingstones for the next wave of recruits.