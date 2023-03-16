 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

A Left-Congress alliance is a win-win for both

Anand Kochukudy
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Other than in Kerala where both sides are arch-foes, the Left and Congress have much to gain and nothing to lose in joining hands across the rest of the country

The CPI-M should actually replicate the Tripura model everywhere else outside of Kerala. The alliance is here to stay, for now. (File image)

Following the Tripura election results, experts were united in writing obituaries for the Left-Congress alliance in the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power, albeit with a smaller majority. The same day, a bypoll result from Sagardighi in West Bengal also made news, when the Congress candidate supported by the Left trumped the Trinamool Congress (and BJP) by a huge margin.

Back in 2021, when the Sanyukta Morcha (United Front) comprising the Left and the Congress got blanked in West Bengal, it had seemed that the alliance was on the verge of collapse. This byelection win, however, gives it a fresh lease of life.

For the Left, and particularly the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), its alliances with Congress in West Bengal and Tripura are very much existential. Except, the CPI-M and the Congress are at each other’s throats in Kerala – making it difficult for CPI-M to rationalise the alliance to Kerala voters.

More importantly, however, the CPI-M is bound by its resolutions in its Party Congress, which is why it sounds apologetic and perplexed about acknowledging it. No wonder the Prime Minister’s jibe on its political expediency gets the CPI-M’s goat.