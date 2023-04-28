A hung Assembly would be disservice to Karnataka 

Highlights: Pre poll surveys are predicting a hung house at May 10 assembly elections, an unsavoury outcome for the state An unclear verdict would mean resort politics and horse trading ahead of government formation Among the three parties the JD(S) has more to lose as both the Congress and the BJP have mounted a concerted attack on its bastion in the Old Mysuru region Karnataka is still the preferred destination for foreign investors and has also emerged as India’s hub for its growing...