A hawk eye on fintech should start with BNPL

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), the lending product that is driving the pursuit of earnings for every fintech firm, has come under the regulatory glare, with good reason. Started with good intentions of giving credit to Indians otherwise struggling to access loans, BNPL has deteriorated rapidly. It has come to be characterised by dodgy underwriting skills, weak know-your-customer protocols, and dark product designing that ensnares borrowers without their explicit consent. The last one seems to be the reason that made...