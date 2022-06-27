HomeNewsOpinion

A hawk eye on fintech should start with BNPL

Aparna Iyer   •

Buy Now Pay Later has been touted as increasing financial inclusiveness, but at a time of rising interest rates, credit at the click of a button and without necessary safeguards, could snowball into a crisis

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), the lending product that is driving the pursuit of earnings for every fintech firm, has come under the regulatory glare, with good reason. Started with good intentions of giving credit to Indians otherwise struggling to access loans, BNPL has deteriorated rapidly. It has come to be characterised by dodgy underwriting skills, weak know-your-customer protocols, and dark product designing that ensnares borrowers without their explicit consent. The last one seems to be the reason that made...

