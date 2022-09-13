A hangover can give us an idea of how markets are expected to play out

**** -Inflation is like alcoholism—feels good at first but bad later -Getting cured of alcoholism or inflation works the reverse way—feels bad at first but good later -Markets are continuing to party -The Indian market is relatively strong in a weak world -What should investors do? **** The economist Milton Friedman once said, “Inflation is just like alcoholism. In both cases: When you start drinking or when you start printing too much money, the good effects come first and the bad effects only come later.” That’s...